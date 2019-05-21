Flexday - Spaces to meet and work

Flexday turns restaurant downtime into a network of productive workspaces for less than the monthly cost of coffee. Get fast wifi, complementary coffee or tea and power within reach at each location. Get the app for a free trial.
Justin Raymond's Flexday turns restaurant down-time into workspaces for freelancersIn our Entrepreneur Spotlight, we profile business leaders who are not only successful, but also agents of change. We hope you leave inspired to take action and with a bit more confidence in your unique abilities. This week, we profile Justin Raymond, the founder and CEO of Flexday on building his seventh business, and his rules for success.
Local startup transforms trendy restaurants into temporary office spaces | CBC NewsToronto is home to world-class restaurants that come to life as night falls on the city, but during the day, they often sit vacant and empty. But now one startup has figured out a way to make use of the city's restaurants when they're not bustling with diners.
Flexday startup turns restaurants into working offices | The StarMarben general manager Zoran White is usually the only one tapping away at a computer in the King West restaurant while it's closed during the day. He spends most afternoons emailing clients, purveyors and staff, surrounded by empty plush booths and bar stools, until service begins at 5 p.m.
Toronto startup Flexday partners with restaurants to turn empty tables into shared workspacesThe most expensive thing in a restaurant is an empty seat, according to restaurateur Erik Joyal. That's why Mr. Joyal and co-owner John Sinopoli are partnering their Gare de l'Est Brasserie restaurant with Flexday - a Toronto startup that transforms restaurants into workspaces during their downtime.
Nicola Abbasciano@abbanext · Sales & Marketing - impossible.bot
Really nice and useful. How many times, travelling, you need to buy a coffe for one hour work on your PC.
Kevin@kevinyun
Really loving these Airbnb for coworking spaces. Are you guys coming to the US or internationally at nomad hotspots anytime soon?
Marlon RodriguesMaker@marlon_rodrigues
@kevinyun thanks! For now, we are just in Toronto but talking to potential partners in other major cities as well :)
