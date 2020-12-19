Flex Widgets
Hey fellow Product Hunters, we are really excited to launch and share Flex Widgets with you!👋 Flex Widgets is the first real widget editor for iPhone and iPad. It allows you to build widgets freely by placing elements on them and then editing, moving, resizing and layering those elements. All in a super intuitive editor. Since iOS 14 has launched we have seen many widget apps (also here on PH) but all are basically the same: you either pay for some templates and can change the background color or have a lacking bolier plate builder. We wanted to change this. We wanted real customisability! So be built Flex Widgets. After spending only two minutes with the Flex Widgets editor you never want to use any other widget app again. It‘s fun, it‘s intuitive and it‘s social. Why social? Well after creating your widgets you can just tap share and share your creations with the world! At the moment you can place and edit the following elements in your widgets and fully configure them: - texts, icons, emojis, shapes - images, image slideshows - health data graphs - drawings, buttons, shortcuts buttons - weather icons, weather text elements - date elements, countdowns, countdown visuals, calendars, week overviews - digital time elements, analog clocks - border outlines - and some more. Don‘t you want to start flexing with your widgets now?💪🦾
Although the competition out there is very strong, this one seems to be far more customizable. Great work and keep flexing 🤙🏻