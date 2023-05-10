Products
Flex Index
Flex Index
The largest source for company office requirements
Flex Index: Your go-to for workplace flexibility policies worldwide. Search by company, office requirements, location, size, or industry. Get answers on hybrid, remote, & more. A game-changing resource for job seekers.
Launched in
Remote Work
Career
by
Scoop
About this launch
Scoop
Make office days awesome days
Flex Index by
Scoop
was hunted by
Kate Walsh
in
Remote Work
,
Career
. Made by
Robert Sadow
. Featured on May 11th, 2023.
Scoop
is not rated yet. This is Scoop's first launch.
Upvotes
28
Comments
1
Day rank
#21
Week rank
#160
