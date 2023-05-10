Products
Flex Index

The largest source for company office requirements

Free
Embed
Flex Index: Your go-to for workplace flexibility policies worldwide. Search by company, office requirements, location, size, or industry. Get answers on hybrid, remote, & more. A game-changing resource for job seekers.
Launched in
Remote Work
Career
 by
Scoop
About this launch
ScoopMake office days awesome days
Flex Index by
was hunted by
Kate Walsh
in Remote Work, Career. Made by
Robert Sadow
. Featured on May 11th, 2023.
