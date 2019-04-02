Fleksyapps
Fleksyapps are built directly within your Fleksy keyboard, letting you use services like Yelp, Skyscanner, GIPHY and more without ever leaving your conversation - no matter which messaging app you're using!
Olivier PlanteMaker@oplante · CEO - @fleksy
Today, we’ve reached a major milestone at Fleksy Keyboard. Fleksyapps and Fleksynext Smart Assistant are seeing the light, paving the way to a new smart keyboard revolution. It all started few years ago, from a tiny group of friends to a well established team competing in the market. Each Fleksyapp is powered by a brand “member” and part of our larger Platform of mini-apps accessible while you type. And with Fleksynext Smart Assistant, we’re bringing a local & secure deep learning prediction engine to the masses: the smallest deep learning model in the world by 100x. So, as your conversation is about eating out, we bring you restaurants nearby at the tap of a button. If you’ve reached this point, note that we’re growing fast, hiring top talent, adding more fleksyapps and raising a hefty capital round for the future of typing across any interface. Get in touch if you want to change the world! We're eager to hear your feedback ! Drop us a line Olivier, CEO, on behalf of the stellar Fleksy team! Read more: https://techcrunch.com/2019/04/0...
