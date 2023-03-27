Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Data Analytics
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Fleetic
Fleetic
Fleetic is a search engine. Search websites, images or news
Visit
Upvote 1
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Fleetic is a site and image search engine, alternative to google or other search engines. We use our own bot and algorithm We are in the process of expanding our website database.
Launched in
Web App
,
Productivity
,
User Experience
+7 by
Fleetic
Product Hunt Advertising
Ad
Promote your product with native ads, starting from $1,000
About this launch
Fleetic
Fleetic is a search engine. Search websites, images or news
1
review
1
follower
Follow for updates
Fleetic by
Fleetic
was hunted by
Alfonso Borrego Espin
in
Web App
,
Productivity
,
User Experience
. Featured on March 27th, 2023.
Fleetic
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Fleetic's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#49
Week rank
#56
Report