Home
Product
Fleet Cockpit
Ranked #1 for today
Fleet Cockpit
Device management for hybrid teams
Free
Your computer fleet management made easy in an hybrid work environment.
👩💻 Track and organize your team devices easily
⌛️ Save time in IT fleet management
🚀 Get new computers in a minute with all-inclusive support (EU only for now)
Launched in
Tech
,
Remote Work
,
Home office
by
appfleet
About this launch
Fleet Cockpit by
appfleet
was hunted by
Nicolas Grenié
in
Tech
,
Remote Work
,
Home office
. Made by
Mathilde Ginisty
,
Guillaume Arduin
,
Alexandre Berriche
,
Sevan Marian
,
Benjamin Brizzi
,
Camille Maquaire
and
Marion Pauvert
. Featured on June 15th, 2022.
appfleet
is rated
4.6/5 ★
by 10 users. It first launched on March 8th, 2021.
Upvotes
66
Comments
32
Daily rank
#1
Weekly rank
#19
