Kelvin Nguyen
MakerWorking on FleeCOVID & Unhavok
Hi PH 👋 Kelvin here. I’m one of the creators of FleeCOVID and a first time poster. We built FleeCOVID because we know that safe, responsible travel is still possible without needing to hop on a plane. Let's face it, if you’re in the U.S, you probably haven't done any leisure travel in over half a year. Wanderlust is making us all itchy and the travel bug bites are scarring. COVID-19 isn’t going away anytime soon and although extravagant travel may not be possible, that does not mean that you can’t go anywhere. We handcrafted some travel guides to help inspire you to discover other ways to take some time off while staying safe. Even if you’re not interested in traveling, we help you stay informed by providing the latest travel guidelines and rules in the areas around you. With FleeCOVID you can: - 🚙 Discover responsible travel ideas and guides - 🏠 Explore a curated list of long-term remote stay locations - 😷 Stay informed on the mask policy for each U.S state - 📢 Receive the latest travel guidelines for each U.S state - 💉 Stay up to date with daily testing data - 📫 Subscribe to get the latest updates right in your inbox If you do decide to go somewhere, whether it may be a road trip or an extended stay, continue to follow all the CDC guidelines. Wear masks everywhere, don’t dine indoors, stay 6 feet apart, respect your fellow person, and most importantly, stay safe! We’d love to get some feedback and would be happy to answer any questions!
