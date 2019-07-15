Discussion
Julien Rioux
Hi Product Hunters 👋, I’m Julien from Flawwwless ui. After a career shift a few years earlier, I decided to teach myself to code and start building apps. For the last 2 years, I’m now full-time freelancing as a JavaScript full stack developer and in order to make my life easier 😅, I decided to create a React.js components library that will fit my needs. A lot of liters of ☕ later, here it is. An open source React.js components library easy to use, straightforward to customize, beautifully crafted and that can be added to any new or existing apps without messing around with existing styling. Please let me know what you think about the components, about the documentation and what components would you like to see added next!
