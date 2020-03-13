Flatten the Curve

Deals
Learn how you can help fight coronavirus - using math!🤓
Hey there! 👋
Being from Madrid – a COVID-19 Hot Zone – I've been seeing a lot of posts urging the population to take social distancing and hygiene actions to try to slow down the infection.
This app explains (with math!) why these measures are so important!
Discussion
Ignacio Guli Moreno
Any questions let me know!😃
