Flatify - Perspective Repair
Ranked #12 for today
Flatify - Perspective Repair
Measurement of 2D objects and forms made easy.
Only 4 Simple Steps from a Photo to a CAD! 🤳 Capture Photo ➡️ Review the Image and select the Reference Object ➡️ Export the distorted Image ➡️ Generate a CAD File
Launched in
Home
,
Construction
,
Interior design
by
Flatify - Perspective Repair
About this launch
Flatify - Perspective Repair
Measurement of 2D objects and forms made easy.
Flatify - Perspective Repair was hunted by
Flatify - Perspective Repair
was hunted by
David Krammer
in
Home
,
Construction
,
Interior design
. Made by
David Krammer
and
Mathias Leimhofer
. Featured on December 3rd, 2022.
Flatify - Perspective Repair
is not rated yet. This is Flatify - Perspective Repair's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
2
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#204
