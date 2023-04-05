  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Flaticon plugin for Figma
Flaticon plugin for Figma

Flaticon plugin for Figma

The easiest way of getting icons to your Figma creations

Free
Import Flaticon icons to your designs directly from Figma. The Flaticon plugin brings millions of vector icons right to your canvas, with features and options for the smoothest designer experience.
Launched in Design Tools, Icons, Design by
Flaticon plugin for Figma
Views by Airplane
Ad
Developer-centric approach to quickly building internal UIs
About this launch
Flaticon plugin for Figma
Flaticon plugin for FigmaThe easiest way of getting icons to your Figma creations
1review
Flaticon plugin for Figma by
Flaticon plugin for Figma
was hunted by
Martin LeBlanc
in Design Tools, Icons, Design. Made by
Martin Durhuus
and
Bianka Simonidesová
. Featured on April 5th, 2023.
Flaticon plugin for Figma
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Flaticon plugin for Figma's first launch.
Upvotes
38
Vote chart
Comments
9
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-