Flaticon plugin for Figma
The easiest way of getting icons to your Figma creations
Import Flaticon icons to your designs directly from Figma. The Flaticon plugin brings millions of vector icons right to your canvas, with features and options for the smoothest designer experience.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Icons
,
Design
by
Flaticon plugin for Figma
About this launch
Martin LeBlanc
in
Design Tools
,
Icons
,
Design
. Made by
Martin Durhuus
and
Bianka Simonidesová
. Featured on April 5th, 2023.
