Flatfile is a ready-to-go data importer for web apps, providing the full user experience necessary to allow users to upload a spreadsheet, field match, and repair issues found during import. With a turnkey javascript API it'll take hours instead of weeks to add (or upgrade) the import functionality your app needs.
David Boskovic
Hey PH! David from Flatfile here. If you’re a developer, product designer or a startup founder, there’s a good chance you’ve had to build or design a data import feature at least once. Hopefully you never have to do it again! We’ve built a plug-and-play Javascript widget with a column matching and error resolution experience, and a backend dashboard for supporting your customers through import issues. You can basically just drop this into your app, and with a little configuration get 100% valid and structured data instead of messy, weirdly encoded, and difficult to parse CSV and XLS files. Let us know what you think! 🙏 We’d love your feedback and I’m here to answer any questions!
