Open-source canvas drawing web app with responsive UI

Open-source canvas drawing web app with responsive UI. Made with TypeScript, React, and Next.js.
Design Tools
Open Source
About this launch
Flatdraw by
was hunted by
Diogo Capela
in Design Tools, Open Source, GitHub. Made by
Diogo Capela
Featured on September 5th, 2023.
This is Flatdraw's first launch.
