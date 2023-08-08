Get app
Flatdraw
Flatdraw
Open-source canvas drawing web app with responsive UI
Open-source canvas drawing web app with responsive UI. Made with TypeScript, React, and Next.js.
Launched in
Design Tools
Open Source
GitHub
by
Flatdraw
About this launch
Flatdraw
Open-source canvas drawing web app with responsive UI
Flatdraw by
Flatdraw
was hunted by
Diogo Capela
in
Design Tools
,
Open Source
,
GitHub
. Made by
Diogo Capela
. Featured on September 5th, 2023.
Flatdraw
is not rated yet. This is Flatdraw's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
