flat.social
Ranked #6 for today
flat.social
Fun virtual spaces for online meetings & remote socials
Visit
Upvote 34
25% off for 3 months
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Remote teams use flat.social to socialize, collaborate and throw virtual parties! Create a permanent meeting space where each guest can move around, talk with others in proximity and hide for gossip in private rooms.
Launched in
Events
,
Tech
,
Remote Work
by
flat.social
About this launch
flat.social
fun virtual spaces for online meetings & remote socials
0
reviews
35
followers
Follow for updates
flat.social by
flat.social
was hunted by
Paweł Borkowski
in
Events
,
Tech
,
Remote Work
. Made by
Paweł Borkowski
. Featured on October 26th, 2022.
flat.social
is not rated yet. This is flat.social's first launch.
Upvotes
34
Comments
19
Day rank
#6
Week rank
#57
Report