Hello Hunters! I’m Paul, the founder of Flat-Icons.com. We’ve been designing icons for a while, and we thought it was about time to pack a whoooolllle lot of them into one big bundle. And update it regularly with new icons, ‘forever’ (ok, probably not for like a few hundred years or so, but still). There are many places to buy icons, but if you are looking for big numbers and high quality, you will usually need to take a subscription. And I don’t know about you, but I hate subscriptions. I just want to pay one time and get over with it. Each icon we design goes through a rigorous design process. First, we do market research for new themes and decide which icons need to go in the set. One of our designers will then hand-sketch the concepts and digitalize the icons. The designer shows daily progress of the work to one of the senior designers who will mainly check the concepts and consistency in the set. When this phase is finished, the Quality Control Team comes in and checks each and every icon, zooms out 6400% (the max. zoom in Adobe Illustrator) and make sure everything is fine ‘to the pixel’. If all is well, the icons are exported to the different file formats. The eye for detail translates into many awards on the platforms and marketplaces we sell on; more often than not, our icons are handpicked and featured on the homepage of Iconfinder and we’ve been featured in many newsletters. To make this a no-brainer for the PH community, here’s a coupon for 50% off: Use coupon code ‘PH50’ and receive 50% off on the already damn low price of $79 (so you can get the bundle now for $39.50).
Wow, that’s a huge bundle! Very good value for money. How are the files organized, can I easily search through them?
@robbin_schuchmann Thanks for the compliment 😊. Yeah so when you purchase the bundle, you’ll get access to the dashboard where all the files are organized by style and per set. You can use the search function to find the theme you’re looking for. On top of that, for Mac users we’ve included the Iconjar files. For Windows users: Nucleo is a good alternative which supports Iconjar files!
@mr_jansen Thanks !
Excellent designs. I run a small digital agency. Do I need multiple licenses or can I share with my team?
Thanks Nancy. Our license permits up to 3 users. If you need more users, please send me an email (paul AT flat-icons.com). The full license terms can be found here btw: https://flat-icons.com/license/