Flashcards for Developers is a curated list of educational flashcards to help you boost your development skills
Ben TossellHunter@bentossell · newCo
Pretty easy, quick way to improve dev skills! I love the flashcard model for learning lots of things and this makes a ton of sense. I'd love to see some multiple choice or prompts with the answers because it's too vague to pick out an answer otherwise!
Joshua Jansen@joshuajansen
Nice idea and execution! Might come in handy for the people in our Learning React maker space 😄
