Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Flashcards Bot

Flashcards Bot

Vocabulary management and learning tool

#2 Product of the DayToday
Featured Embed
- Instant card creation
- Smart learning process
- Flashcards management
- Smart Reminders
- Personal Analytics
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Volodymyr Machula
Volodymyr Machula
Makers
Volodymyr Machula
Volodymyr Machula
Nataliia Moroz
Nataliia Moroz
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Volodymyr Machula
Volodymyr MachulaMaker@machulav
Hey ProductHunt community! During the last few years I tried a lot of different tools for managing and learning foreign language vocabulary. Well, you know.. a very usual story here: If you don't like something - make it better. So was also in my case. Then my friends started using it and now I'm publishing it here. Maybe it will be helpful for someone else as well. Happy learning!
Upvote ·