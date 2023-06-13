Products
Home
→
Product
→
Flash UI by Figr
Flash UI by Figr
Get Editable Designs of Popular Products in Figma
Visit
Upvote 59
25% OFF
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Flash UI by figr.design is a Figma Plugin that provides a one-stop shop for inspiration, research, and editable design files. These aren't just any designs, they're templates from the top products you know and love!
Launched in
Design Tools
Web Design
Design resources
by
Flash UI by Figr
About this launch
Flash UI by Figr
Get Editable Designs of Popular Products in Figma
0
reviews
63
followers
Follow for updates
Flash UI by Figr by
Flash UI by Figr
was hunted by
Moksh Garg
in
Design Tools
,
Web Design
,
Design resources
. Made by
Moksh Garg
,
Chirag Singla
,
abhi jain
and
Rajarshi Bashyas
. Featured on June 14th, 2023.
Flash UI by Figr
is not rated yet. This is Flash UI by Figr's first launch.
Upvotes
59
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report