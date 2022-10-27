We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Flappypedia

Flappypedia

Let knowledge fly to you instantly

Free
Flappypedia is grammerly for companies wiki. Flappypedia helps find important knowledge/keyword highlighted within apps like Gmail, Google Docs, Confluence etc. To know more click here https://flappypedia.page.link/qbvQ
Launched in Tech by
Flappypedia
Flatfile
Ad
AI-assisted data import, embedded into your product
About this launch
FlappypediaLet knowledge fly to you instantly
0
reviews
3
followers
Flappypedia by
Flappypedia
was hunted by
Aman Srivastava
in Tech. Made by
Aman Srivastava
and
Ivan Yang
. Featured on October 27th, 2022.
Flappypedia
is not rated yet. This is Flappypedia's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#29
Week rank
#148