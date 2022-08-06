Products
Flappy Musk
Flappy Musk
A fun play-to-earn game on the Polygon Network
Flappy Musk is a fun, beginner friendly, interactive meme. You could play for free, but instead if you choose to Play-To-Earn, you can participate in daily tournaments with 50 $MATIC prize pools!
Launched in
Games
,
Web3
,
Cryptocurrency
by
Flappy Musk
About this launch
Flappy Musk
The most fun play-to-earn game on the Polygon Network
Flappy Musk by
Flappy Musk
was hunted by
Noah Martins
in
Games
,
Web3
,
Cryptocurrency
. Made by
Noah Martins
. Featured on August 6th, 2022.
Flappy Musk
is not rated yet. This is Flappy Musk's first launch.
Upvotes 11
11
Comments 2
2
Day rank #4
#4
Week rank
#156
