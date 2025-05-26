Flapico Prompt versioning, testing, and evaluation Visit Upvote 60

Flapico lets you version, test & evaluate your prompts, and makes your LLM apps reliable in production. 🔓 Decouple your prompts from your codebase 📊 Quantitative tests, instead of guesswork 💻 Have your team collaborate on writing & testing prompts

Meet the team Show more Show more