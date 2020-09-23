discussion
Dilan Shah
Maker
Co-founder | CPO of YUR
Good morning! We’ve been following mobile AR and Computer Vision for a long time and the progress the platforms and creator community is making is inspiring! I’d like to share a bit about the game, we've been developing for 2 months for iOS and Snapchat with body tracking technology at YUR, with a mostly Brazilian team that worked remotely on the entire project. Flap Fit is a casual and free game where you use your body to control the character on the screen and avoid obstacles as long as you can by doing squats. Using new technologies presented by Apple at WWDC (Apple's annual conference) and iOS 14, our focus was to bring the company's vision of "fun first, fitness second" to other devices and AR experiences. YUR is a startup located in San Francisco, California with a focus on the intersection between fitness and gaming, and the main product is a fitness tracker for VR (estimated heart rate and calories estimation during the VR gaming), the company has the world largest community of VR fitness on Discord.
This is great! I've been using it for the past few weeks, and it's a fun way to make me exercise in small time increments throughout the day. My kiddo loves it too in between his remote learning classes. In fact, all schools with hybrid or remote learning should incorporate this into their curriculum to keep kids from getting Zoom fatigue.
