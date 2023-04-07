Products
Flanco
Ranked #17 for today
Flanco
Flexible office app & property management platform
An innovative yet simple platform allows you to book different office resources on-demand, increase workspace efficiency and synchronize office-related data. With important resource analytics, top managers can make insight-driven business decisions.
Launched in
Tech
,
Operations
,
Community
by
Flanco
About this launch
Flanco
Flexible office app & property management platform
5
reviews
25
followers
Follow for updates
Flanco by
Flanco
was hunted by
Fredie
in
Tech
,
Operations
,
Community
. Featured on April 7th, 2023.
Flanco
is rated
5/5 ★
by 5 users. This is Flanco's first launch.
Upvotes
25
Comments
11
Day rank
#17
Week rank
#207
