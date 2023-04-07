Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Flanco
Flanco
Ranked #17 for today

Flanco

Flexible office app & property management platform

An innovative yet simple platform allows you to book different office resources on-demand, increase workspace efficiency and synchronize office-related data. With important resource analytics, top managers can make insight-driven business decisions.
Launched in Tech, Operations, Community by
Flanco
About this launch
Flanco
FlancoFlexible office app & property management platform
5reviews
25
followers
Flanco by
Flanco
was hunted by
Fredie
in Tech, Operations, Community. Featured on April 7th, 2023.
Flanco
is rated 5/5 by 5 users. This is Flanco's first launch.
Upvotes
25
Vote chart
Comments
11
Vote chart
Day rank
#17
Week rank
#207