Home
Product
Flames
Flames
Whiteboard Virtual Classroom For Teachers and Students
Flames real-time content sharing, web conferences, and fun tools like polls, make online learning more effective and enjoyable. Whether you're an educator or trainer, Flames is the perfect solution for starting your virtual classroom.
Launched in
Education
by
Flames
The makers of Flames
About this launch
Flames
Whiteboard Virtual Classroom For Teachers and Students
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
Flames by
Flames
was hunted by
Manoj D
in
Education
. Made by
Manoj D
. Featured on May 3rd, 2023.
Flames
is not rated yet. This is Flames's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
