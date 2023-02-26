Products
Flamel.ai

Flamel.ai

Generative AI for social media content

Free Options
Flamel.ai allows users to build social media content in seconds. Either from simple prompts or from existing product photography, users can create, schedule, and post to their favorite social media platforms.
Launched in Social Media, Marketing, Artificial Intelligence
Flamel.ai
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Thanks for checking out our launch! We're working on building out the most useful product we can - where we automate, or infuse with AI, every aspect of content creation. Please let us know what features we're missing to make your life easier!"

Flamel.ai
The makers of Flamel.ai
About this launch
Flamel.ai
Flamel.aiGenerative AI for social media content
3reviews
25
followers
Flamel.ai by
Flamel.ai
was hunted by
Paul Ehlinger
in Social Media, Marketing, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Paul Ehlinger
. Featured on February 27th, 2023.
Flamel.ai
is rated 5/5 by 3 users. This is Flamel.ai's first launch.
