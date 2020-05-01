  1. Home
Frontend safe Airtable. Secure and scope your API key.

Using your Airtable API key in a frontend is a bad idea. With that key, anyone could wreak havoc on your bases. Flairtable scopes your Airtable API key. It allows you to safely link your Airtable bases with your frontend or client.
Hi, Hunters! ☀️ Thanks for checking out Flairtable! I'm Ian, the guy who built this :) Like a lot of people, I like simple well-working things. I also love Airtable. With Flairtable I want to create a 'simple database' experience, and absolutely love the way Airtable handles databasey operations. 🙇‍♂️ Problem: The Airtable API is not meant to be used in a frontend/client. Your Airtable API key has way too many privileges. If you just leave it lingering in your frontend code, anyone can control your Airtable bases. 💡 Solution: Build a layer between Airtable and your frontend that scopes your API Key. I called this layer Flairtable (F(rontend)-(weird)l-airtable). Flairtable only allows read operations on your Airtable bases. I'm really curious what you think. I also like the way Firebase handles its database rules, would you want to see that implemented too? And is user management something that is absolutely necessary? Another thing I would love your input on is pricing 💸. Do you think it's fair this way? Is there some other pricing method that is more logical? Speaking of which: I'm running a 33% launch day discount for early adopters! 🤑 Cheers! Ian
