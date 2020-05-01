Discussion
Hi, Hunters! ☀️ Thanks for checking out Flairtable! I'm Ian, the guy who built this :) Like a lot of people, I like simple well-working things. I also love Airtable. With Flairtable I want to create a 'simple database' experience, and absolutely love the way Airtable handles databasey operations. 🙇♂️ Problem: The Airtable API is not meant to be used in a frontend/client. Your Airtable API key has way too many privileges. If you just leave it lingering in your frontend code, anyone can control your Airtable bases. 💡 Solution: Build a layer between Airtable and your frontend that scopes your API Key. I called this layer Flairtable (F(rontend)-(weird)l-airtable). Flairtable only allows read operations on your Airtable bases. I'm really curious what you think. I also like the way Firebase handles its database rules, would you want to see that implemented too? And is user management something that is absolutely necessary? Another thing I would love your input on is pricing 💸. Do you think it's fair this way? Is there some other pricing method that is more logical? Speaking of which: I'm running a 33% launch day discount for early adopters! 🤑 Cheers! Ian
