FlagWhiz.com
FlagWhiz.com
Flag quiz for everyone
Embark on a fun journey with FlagWhiz.com, your ultimate flag trivia site. Challenge yourself with our multiple-choice quizzes featuring 199 flags spanning all continents. We are just starting, have new quiz formats in the pipeline.
Launched in
Free Games
Online Learning
by
FlagWhiz.com
About this launch
FlagWhiz.com
Flag quiz for everyone
9
followers
FlagWhiz.com by
FlagWhiz.com
was hunted by
Peter László
in
Free Games
,
Online Learning
. Made by
Peter László
. Featured on May 17th, 2023.
FlagWhiz.com
is not rated yet. This is FlagWhiz.com's first launch.
