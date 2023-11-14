Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Flabbergatsed
See Flabbergatsed’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Flabbergasted UI Kit V4
Ranked #9 for today
Flabbergasted UI Kit V4
A neo-brutalist template made with Astro, Tailwind CSS & MDX
Visit
Upvote 47
30% off
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Flabbergasted - A neobrutalist multi-page clean UI Kit! Mix & match with 40+ demo pages and 300+ components. Perfect for your next marketing website, SAAS, products, you name it!
Launched in
Marketing
Developer Tools
Web Design
by
Flabbergatsed
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Flabbergatsed
A neo-brutalist template made with Astro, Tailwind CSS & MDX
1
review
214
followers
Follow for updates
Flabbergasted UI Kit V4 by
Flabbergatsed
was hunted by
Michael Andreuzza
in
Marketing
,
Developer Tools
,
Web Design
. Made by
Michael Andreuzza
. Featured on November 19th, 2023.
Flabbergatsed
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on March 26th, 2023.
Upvotes
47
Comments
3
Day rank
#9
Week rank
#228
Report