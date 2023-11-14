Products
This is the latest launch from Flabbergatsed
See Flabbergatsed’s previous launch
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Flabbergasted UI Kit V4
Flabbergasted UI Kit V4
Ranked #9 for today

Flabbergasted UI Kit V4

A neo-brutalist template made with Astro, Tailwind CSS & MDX

Free Options
Embed
Flabbergasted - A neobrutalist multi-page clean UI Kit! Mix & match with 40+ demo pages and 300+ components. Perfect for your next marketing website, SAAS, products, you name it!
Launched in
Marketing
Developer Tools
Web Design
 by
Flabbergatsed
About this launch
Flabbergatsed
FlabbergatsedA neo-brutalist template made with Astro, Tailwind CSS & MDX
1review
214
followers
Flabbergasted UI Kit V4 by
Flabbergatsed
was hunted by
Michael Andreuzza
in Marketing, Developer Tools, Web Design. Made by
Michael Andreuzza
. Featured on November 19th, 2023.
Flabbergatsed
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. It first launched on March 26th, 2023.
Upvotes
47
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
#9
Week rank
#228