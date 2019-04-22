Ask
FizzStream
FizzStream
Search, navigate and understand Youtube videos much quicker
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
+ 3
FizzStream Youtube Chrome browser plugin, enhances searchability, navigation and comprehension of your Youtube viewing experience
Vinay TS
Maker
@vinay_ts
Very useful plugin for the Chrome browser, to search inside and automatically generate summaries of Youtube videos.
