Fizz

What's Fizzin' on campus?

Free
Fizz is a private discussion and news feed for your school with a full suite of features such as direct messages, polls, and images. The privacy of your Fizz community is maintained through the requirement of a valid university email address.
Launched in
Social Network
Social Media
School
 by
Fizz
About this launch
Fizz by
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Social Network, Social Media, School. Featured on August 14th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Fizz's first launch.
