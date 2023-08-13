Products
Fizz
Fizz
What's Fizzin' on campus?
Fizz is a private discussion and news feed for your school with a full suite of features such as direct messages, polls, and images. The privacy of your Fizz community is maintained through the requirement of a valid university email address.
Launched in
Social Network
Social Media
School
by
Fizz
About this launch
Fizz
What's Fizzin' on campus?
Fizz by
Fizz
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Social Network
,
Social Media
,
School
. Featured on August 14th, 2023.
Fizz
is not rated yet. This is Fizz's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
