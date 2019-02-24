Log InSign up
FixMySpeakers

Eject water from your phone's speakers after getting it wet.

How it works?

It works just like the ⌚️ Apple watch's built-in water ejection feature. It plays a specific tone that generates sound waves which causes the water to be ejected.

Helpful
    Pros: 

    Clean interface, actually works, all around great way to fix your accidents that we all have

    Cons: 

    Nothing that ive found

    This app can save you when you pour water on your $1400 dollar piece of technology that you aren't exactly ready to get rid of...

Joseph MaximMaker@josephmaxim · Full Stack Developer
Hey Product Hunters! Just thought Id share this web app I built over the weekend. hope you guys find it useful. ✌🏻
kyle king@kyle_king2
Really cool app
Joseph MaximMaker@josephmaxim · Full Stack Developer
@kyle_king2 Thank you! 🙌
