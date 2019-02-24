FixMySpeakers

How it works?
It works just like the ⌚️ Apple watch's built-in water ejection feature. It plays a specific tone that generates sound waves which causes the water to be ejected.
Reviews
- Pros:
Clean interface, actually works, all around great way to fix your accidents that we all haveCons:
Nothing that ive found
This app can save you when you pour water on your $1400 dollar piece of technology that you aren't exactly ready to get rid of...kyle king has used this product for one day.
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
Joseph MaximMaker@josephmaxim · Full Stack Developer
Hey Product Hunters! Just thought Id share this web app I built over the weekend. hope you guys find it useful. ✌🏻
kyle king@kyle_king2
Really cool app
Joseph MaximMaker@josephmaxim · Full Stack Developer
@kyle_king2 Thank you! 🙌
