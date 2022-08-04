Products
Fix and Send
Ranked #19 for today
Fix and Send
A WhatsApp chatbot that fixes grammar
Fix and Send is a WhatsApp chatbot that can not only fix grammatical mistakes in sentences, but also translate them, turn lists of points into sentences, and even reword and improve sentences.
Launched in
Education
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Fix and Send
About this launch
Fix and Send
A WhatsApp chatbot that fixes grammar
0
reviews
5
followers
Follow for updates
Fix and Send by
Fix and Send
was hunted by
Fawzi Mudawwar
in
Education
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Fawzi Mudawwar
. Featured on August 4th, 2022.
Fix and Send
is not rated yet. This is Fix and Send's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
3
Day rank
#19
Week rank
#118
