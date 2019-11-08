Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Tomasz Pasko
Maker
My wife really loves her Apple Watch but was bored with all the same Apple Watch bands. One day, we played with a piece of fabric & Apple Watch adapters. It looked so cool that we decided to sew a few of them just for my wife. After a few weeks, a lot of women asked her where did she get it – so we decided to create a shop and sell it. Currently, we're selling only to the USA but looking to expand to the whole World as we know (directly from customers) that they love our Apple Watch bands.
Upvote (1)Share