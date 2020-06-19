Five Fifths.

Discussion
Hi Everyone, FiveFifths is a platform built on the idea that every person is exactly that, a human being deserving of equal opportunity regardless of race, gender, sexuality, class, or political affiliation. The reality of our history means that certain groups and people have been restrained because of factors out of their control. We built FiveFifths in order to uplift those very people and to highlight the many great things being done by members of those communities today. We've built the world's largest online black business database along with relevant business news and interviews. Our ultimate goal is to create a community that will work to alleviate the systemic issues we still face today.
