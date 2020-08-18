discussion
Sam Parry
Maker
Thanks @collis!! 🙏 Hi Product Hunt, we are super excited to be here 😊 and a bit nervous 😛 We are a small team that has been iterating on this product for years now. What began as another fitness app with hundreds of profiles has flipped on its head and is now completely about you. Building an app is hard work, it takes a long time and is expensive (Chris Hemsworth’s Centr app cost over 1m!). We take the pain and price tag out of that, equipping you with a high quality app that uses the latest web technologies. 🤓 We take care of the tech, you do what you do best. Fitter is a No Code app builder targeting health and fitness professionals looking to deliver their content online–whether that be virtual classes, client programming, recipes or on demand video classes. 🌏 Available anywhere Fitter incorporates the latest web technologies to deliver your content seamlessly and instantly. Your app is available on any device with a web browser, and can be downloaded directly to your user’s phone. ✨ Your app, Your brand We don’t show any branding and with a simple and clear admin panel you can easily customize the layout and content of your app. Best of all, no review queues, your new content is available instantly. If you are interested, check out some of our demo apps https://boxfit.fitterapp.app https://fitter-demo.fitterapp.app If you are game, hold us to our word and see if you can get your app online in minutes 💪 Have feedback or questions? We’re all ears. Thank you for reading!
Hunter
Hey there! 👋 Fitter is an exciting new platform for anyone looking to get their health and wellness content online fast. Founded by a few ex-Envato team, and I’m super excited to share what they have been up to, I think Fitter is looking really nifty!! Hope you enjoy the product! 🙂
Hey guys, this is beautiful, I just signed up and experienced the on boarding flow, brilliant. I love the way the visuals adapt to my choices. I can’t wait to fill in my new fitter app. Do you provide any free content to get an app online?
Maker
Hey @luke_farrugia1 Thanks for taking it for a spin! Glad you liked it! 🥳 Yes we do, in the admin you will find a free content library for exercises, meals and articles. You are able to "clone" any of this content to your account. This is an area we have identified as a pain point for new trainers when setting up their app, so we are actively looking to add more content to our library, as well as integrate into sites like unsplash and pexels to arm our trainers with slick photography.
Great stuff team, all the best with it!
Maker
Thanks @thedavescott ! Much appreciated 😊