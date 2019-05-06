Fitt is a new way to discover health and fitness. The location-based platform helps users find nearby fitness studios, healthy restaurants, outdoor adventures, and upcoming events in 28 cities across the US, Canada, and the UK.
Tons of great, timely info about the best places to stay active, eat well, and connect in each Fitt city.
would like to see it in more cities.
helps make finding healthy eating and lifestyle choices a cinch.kit mueller has used this product for one year.
Super easy to use great UI
Keep up the Dev. Dont get stale!
I need all the help I can get at staying fit!Paul Bierker has used this product for one week.
Anthony VennareMaker@anthony_vennare · PGH | co-founder at Fitt
Hey gang, Anthony from Fitt here. Fitt is a new way to discovery health and fitness nearby. From fitness studios to healthy restaurants and outdoor adventures to events, we've created a curated guide to 28 cities (and counting!) across the US, Canada, and the UK. Here's what you need to know: - Fitt is available on the web and iOS (Android coming soon). - You can watch and read stories, locate nearby places, explore topics, find upcoming events, and create a profile to save your favorite spots for later. - Next up, we're working to integrate fitness class registration, food ordering, event booking, and more. We'd love to get your feedback and answer any questions you have!
Phil McKeating@pmckeats · COO @DrinkCirkul - Your Water, Your Way
Are your recommendations crowd sourced or curated in some way?
Anthony VennareMaker@anthony_vennare · PGH | co-founder at Fitt
@pmckeats Hi Phil, thanks for the question! Our in-house editorial team works with local contributors to create high-quality curated content on a city-by-city basis. We also have an expert network that reviews the content and helps us update it regularly. and we are working on a feedback process for users to help our contributors stay informed on whats happening in each city.
Aaron Watson@aaronwatson59 · Founder, Piper Creative
Such a valuable tool
Anthony VennareMaker@anthony_vennare · PGH | co-founder at Fitt
@aaronwatson59 Thanks so much Aaron!
