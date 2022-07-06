Products
Home
→
Product
→
FitSaga
Ranked #16 for today
FitSaga
Running game that makes cardio exercise fun.
Visit
Upvote 1
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Built this game experience to motivate working-out. The game uses ML pose detection to identify movement and uses the real time physical motion as controller to play a fun, endless-runner game.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Games
by
FitSaga
About this launch
FitSaga
Running game that make cardio exercise fun.
0
reviews
0
followers
Follow for updates
FitSaga by
FitSaga
was hunted by
Vibin Aravindakshan
in
Health & Fitness
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Games
. Made by
Vibin Aravindakshan
Featured on July 7th, 2022.
FitSaga
is not rated yet. This is FitSaga's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Daily rank
#16
Weekly rank
#87
Report