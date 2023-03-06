Products
FitPick

FitPick

Image-based polling app for community-driven A/B testing

Free
Resolve all your fashion and design dilemmas: upload photos of the options you can't decide between and let the FitPick community vote for the better choice. It’s A/B testing made quick, easy, free for individuals and businesses!
Launched in Fashion, A/B Testing, Design by
FitPick
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"We are a very young start-up so always looking to meet other product lovers and entrepreneurs! Would love to hear any feedback or suggestions for how we can make the app more helpful--please reach out anytime to team@fitpick.app :)"

The makers of FitPick
About this launch
FitPickImage-based polling app for community-driven A/B testing
0
reviews
14
followers
FitPick by
was hunted by
in Fashion, A/B Testing, Design. Made by
. Featured on March 9th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is FitPick's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#47
Week rank
#234