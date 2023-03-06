Image-based polling app for community-driven A/B testing
Free
Resolve all your fashion and design dilemmas: upload photos of the options you can't decide between and let the FitPick community vote for the better choice. It’s A/B testing made quick, easy, free for individuals and businesses!
Production-ready AI models to transcribe & understand speech
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"We are a very young start-up so always looking to meet other product lovers and entrepreneurs! Would love to hear any feedback or suggestions for how we can make the app more helpful--please reach out anytime to team@fitpick.app :)"