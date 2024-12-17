Launches
Fitness Wrapped
Fitness Wrapped
Spotify Wrapped for your Apple Fitness workouts
Transform your Apple Fitness data into a stunning year-end story. Celebrate your achievements, track your progress, and share your fitness journey.
Launched in
iOS
Health & Fitness
Social Networking
by
Fitness Wrapped
About this launch
Fitness Wrapped
Spotify Wrapped for your Apple Fitness workouts
Fitness Wrapped by
Fitness Wrapped
was hunted by
Tushar
in
iOS
,
Health & Fitness
,
Social Networking
. Made by
Tushar
. Featured on December 18th, 2024.
Fitness Wrapped
is not rated yet. This is Fitness Wrapped's first launch.
