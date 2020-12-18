discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Timothy Buck
Maker
Product Manager
Hi there, I’m super excited to share Fitness Totals with you today! Tory, Jon, and I crafted it to fill a need in our own lives. We found that for us, managing long-term fitness progress was difficult. So we built Fitness Totals to emphasize weekly, monthly and yearly activity totals and make them available in beautiful, customizable widgets. We believe Fitness Totals will help you stay active and motivated by comparing your progress to last week, last month and last year!
Share
@timothybucksf congrats on the launch!