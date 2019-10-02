Fitloop Mobile App

Discussion
Shridhar Gupta
Maker
Hi 👋! I made a new iOS / Android app for learning and following the /r/BodyweightFitness routines. 📜 Learn and follow Recommended Routine, Move Routine, Starting Stretching, & choose from custom routines created by the community. 📹 Learn exercises with embedded YouTube videos 🌿 Has the newest RR (and older RR) and all progression alternatives ⏰ Built-in rest timers 💾 Save your favorite routines for quick access ✅ Track your exercise sets and reps With an online account on https://fitloop.co ($5/mo, $48/year) you can: 📝Log and save your workouts ➕Create your own routines 🎚Save your progression levels I hope you enjoy this app and find it useful! I have many more things planned so stay tuned. Please comment/PM me any feedback, positive or negative :) I want to build the best app, and I'm here to listen to what you have to say! Thank you, Shridhar
