Sylvio LeBlanc
Maker
I developed FITIV Pulse after a lifelong struggle with weight-loss. As a software engineer I focused on fighting my weight issues by approaching it as an engineering problem. I have always understood that to lose weight you just need to burn off more calories than you consume, building a calorie deficit that leads to weight loss over time. When I started logging my calorie intake with a food journal I realized that my ‘rough estimates’ of my calorie intake were very off. I had been in denial. When I started adding exercise into my routine everything clicked for me. I was doing an hour of cardio every day and tracking my heart rate and calorie burn, which allowed me to accurately measure my daily calorie expenditure. I was excited to see that when I was accurately tracking all of my data I started actually seeing results. At an average rate of 3 pounds lost per week I achieved my weight loss goal of 85 pounds within 6 months. While my heart rate was a valuable tool for quantifying my workout data, I began to crave more in-workout feedback. I experimented with different gauges and visuals to help give me context about my workout intensity. Eventually I developed the intensity halo: a tool for visualizing all of the most important metrics you need to maximize your workout. The first iteration of the app was very rudimentary, but has evolved into something bigger than I ever could have expected. I developed tools for runners, cyclists, weightlifters and more, and the FITIV community has grown and grown. We'd love to get some feedback on the current iteration of the app and feel free to ask us any questions!
