Ferran first made this app and started circulating it among friends and family for feedback. He won't submit it until it's perfect, but I think ProductHunt's feedback can also be very valuable! Things I like: - No ads - No login wall - No spam in my email inbox - It's open source Things I used to dislike: - When I do the same exercise several times, it's annoying to input it again But low and behold... Ferran added it after a few people suggesting it! Things to improve: - As a gym noob sometimes I could use some illustrations on what the exercise is supposed to look like
What feature do you want the most for 2.0?
Illustrations / gifs
Cardio / time / time-distance exercises
Routines / presets
Exercices statistics
Other (please comment)
