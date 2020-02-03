  1. Home
Track your workouts without distractions 💪. React Native ⚛️

FitHero has the goal of being your companion at the gym. To track your workouts and progress in a simple way.
- ~300 exercises
- Calendar, history an personal records
- Copy & share workouts
- Statistics
- Backup & restore
- No ads, no signup needed
Chain React 2019 - Ferran Negre Pizarro - React Native - Case study: From an idea to the marketThis talk is about my journey in building an app that will keep track of your gym life. One single codebase and React Native. Only one person making an app for both Android and iOS that goes from zero to production till seeing your gym buddy using it.
2 Reviews5.0/5
Guillermo Orellana
Guillermo Orellana
Hunter
Ferran first made this app and started circulating it among friends and family for feedback. He won't submit it until it's perfect, but I think ProductHunt's feedback can also be very valuable! Things I like: - No ads - No login wall - No spam in my email inbox - It's open source Things I used to dislike: - When I do the same exercise several times, it's annoying to input it again But low and behold... Ferran added it after a few people suggesting it! Things to improve: - As a gym noob sometimes I could use some illustrations on what the exercise is supposed to look like
Ferran Negre
Ferran Negre
Maker
What feature do you want the most for 2.0?
Illustrations / gifs
Cardio / time / time-distance exercises
Routines / presets
Exercices statistics
Other (please comment)
