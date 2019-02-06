Fitduel
Get rewarded for your daily exercise
Fitduel is a way to be rewarded for your exercise. Compete in daily competitions to earn rewards and cash prizes. While you compete, you win money from the competitions as well as gain incentives for losing weight and hitting your daily step count each day. Lose 20 pounds, get $20, hit 10k steps everyday for the month get a cool reward.
Reviews
- Pros:
It's an amazing idea and definitely on the right track to motivating people to get out and exercise.Cons:
The app definitely can be improved, but they are new so I expect there to be some bugs until they get funding.
As they start to grow and start to implement new ideas onto the app, I really see this company skyrocketing. Post funding, sky is the limit. Also customer service is amazing and they always fix any problems that may occur.Tj has used this product for one year.