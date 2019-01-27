Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → FitBod

FitBod

Customisable home workouts for everyone

get it
#4 Product of the DayToday

FitBod is is an app which provides customisable workouts for all levels. If your goal is to lose wight, build muscle or get fit, then FitBod must be a great choice. Unlike the other fitness apps it is completely free and the workouts can be adjust to your level and a 3D trainer is also implemented to make the user's progress smoother.

Reviews

Discussion

Hunter
Viktor Maric
Viktor Maric
Makers
Viktor Maric
Viktor Maric
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Karolina Maric
Karolina Maric@karolina_hunt · UI designer
I've just downloaded. Love that the app shows which workout is the most suitable for me. 👯
Upvote ·