fitbird
fitbird
A tool that simplifies the complexities of working out
Fitbird is an AI fitness tracker that aims to simplify the complexity of working out so that the everyday person can get the most out of their time and efforts with less worry.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
,
Productivity
,
Tech
by
fitbird
About this launch
fitbird by
fitbird
was hunted by
Dion Neo
in
Health & Fitness
,
Productivity
,
Tech
. Made by
Dion Neo
. Featured on June 12th, 2022.
fitbird
is not rated yet. This is fitbird's first launch.
