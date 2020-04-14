FitaDo Home AR Fitness

Discussion
Viktor Maric
Maker
Hi, I'm Viktor, the creator of the FitaDo app! I am so excited to launch the app I have been working so far, so long! I have always been interested in fitness, 3D animation and app development. Therefore I combined all of my knowledge to create a truly useful application. Currently the main features: bodyweight workout creation, AR exercise animation, workout and muscle recovery tracking. In couple of months truly great features (and platforms) will be added to the current ones!
