Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Fit.AI
Fit.AI
Ultra personalized fitness
Visit
Upvote 24
25% off for PH
•
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Fit.AI is a next gen fitness app that creates ultra personalized workout plans. You can also use it to workout with your friends, get notified when a friend completes a workout, learn about fitness and more.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Education
Artificial Intelligence
by
Fit.AI
Zinnect.com
Ad
Build and grow your network through contact centric todos
About this launch
Fit.AI
Ultra personal fitness
0
reviews
24
followers
Follow for updates
Fit.AI by
Fit.AI
was hunted by
Cristian Moisei
in
Health & Fitness
,
Education
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Cristian Moisei
. Featured on September 11th, 2024.
Fit.AI
is not rated yet. This is Fit.AI's first launch.
Upvotes
24
Comments
12
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report