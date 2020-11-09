  1. Home
Let your talent attract more talent

Fishbowl is a referral recruitment platform that activates your organization's network to scout and refer job candidates. The technology minimizes effort for all users by taking over the heavy lifting and ensures only the best candidates are actually referred
Jankos Damaskopoulos
Maker
Hi Product Hunters! Fishbowl is a referral recruitment platform designed to activate an organization's network (employees, alumni, partners and even clients) to scout their network and refer candidates for open jobs. It combines easy-to-use technology that takes over repetitive, time consuming tasks with human know-how that ensures only the best candidates reach the recruiter. The platform is different than your average referral recruitment software in a number of ways: 🗝 Unlock new talent pools - Not only employees but also external scouts can be activated - We take care of fee payments in case of external 🕺 Engage your scouts - Frequent campaigns keep jobs top-of-mind with scouts - Scouts can search their networks with a single click - Sharing jobs to their social networks has never been easier 🏅 Attract high quality candidates - Engaged scouts will also deliver passive job seekers - Candidates are pre-screened by the scouts 💆 Do more in less time - Setup-and-forget campaign scheduling - Automated communication with scouts - Notifications to keep everyone up to date 💰 Get value for money - Transparent, flat fee subscriptions - Up- or downgrade on monthly basis to fit your needs We will be releasing a lot of new features in the coming months so stay tuned. Feedback is much appreciated! Thanks, Jankos
