Jankos Damaskopoulos
Maker
Hi Product Hunters! Fishbowl is a referral recruitment platform designed to activate an organization's network (employees, alumni, partners and even clients) to scout their network and refer candidates for open jobs. It combines easy-to-use technology that takes over repetitive, time consuming tasks with human know-how that ensures only the best candidates reach the recruiter. The platform is different than your average referral recruitment software in a number of ways: 🗝 Unlock new talent pools - Not only employees but also external scouts can be activated - We take care of fee payments in case of external 🕺 Engage your scouts - Frequent campaigns keep jobs top-of-mind with scouts - Scouts can search their networks with a single click - Sharing jobs to their social networks has never been easier 🏅 Attract high quality candidates - Engaged scouts will also deliver passive job seekers - Candidates are pre-screened by the scouts 💆 Do more in less time - Setup-and-forget campaign scheduling - Automated communication with scouts - Notifications to keep everyone up to date 💰 Get value for money - Transparent, flat fee subscriptions - Up- or downgrade on monthly basis to fit your needs We will be releasing a lot of new features in the coming months so stay tuned. Feedback is much appreciated! Thanks, Jankos
