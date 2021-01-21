discussion
Would you recommend this product?
philbenoit
Maker
Building products for others enjoyment.
🎈
Im looking for feedback and general comments on FirstQuestion. I created this simple app to understand how the world feels about specific questions or topics and I'm interested in the variances in answers around the globe as users start answering.
Share
Interesting way to start up the day! What use are you going to make of the answers you get from the app?
@corinne_pelletier It is purely for interest at the global level currently. I have thought about promoted questions but only for users with high points, so those really engaged, and only as an optional second question. The primary daily question will see more region breakdown as the users grow. Do you have anything you would like to see from the answers?
What type of questions will there be? Any topic randomly? Maybe if you can let people choose the type/category of questions, it will be more interesting rather than just sticking to a very broad (i.e. any) question.